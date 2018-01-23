Obituaries: Shirley A. Conrod

Shirley A. (Duprey) Conrod, 82, of Bristol, wife of the late Allen Robert “Bob” Conrod, died on Sunday, (January 21, 2018) at Ingraham Manor. Shirley was born in Bristol on September 19, 1935, a daughter of the late Gilberta (Leger) Duprey and the late Richard J. Duprey. A Bristol resident all of her life, she was a graduate of St. Ann School and Bristol High School. She was a devout member of St. Gregory Church where she was an active member in the Rosary Society for many years. In the 1970’s she held a part-time job at St. Paul Catholic High School and volunteered at Bristol Hospital; but more significantly beginning in 1978 she worked for 17 years as an administrative assistant at the Holy Family Monastery in West Hartford, CT. In their retirement Shirl and Bob were inseparable and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cheering on the Red Sox and UConn Huskies, and taking day trips and vacations together. Daily walks hand in hand along the boulevard and frequent visits with their loving grandchildren also gave them great joy. Shirley is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas R. and Felicia Conrod of Newtown and Jeffrey A. and Stephanie Conrod of MA.; a daughter and son-in-law,Kathleen and Michael St. Ours of Bristol; five grandchildren, Timothy Conrod, Joseph and Amanda Conrod, and Gwendolyn and Astrid Conrod; and several other in-laws, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Carolyn Greene, wife of Donald Greene, and Richard T. “Rick” Duprey, husband of Carol Duprey. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol to St. Gregory Church, Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home Tuesday, January 23, between 5 and 8 p.m. On-line guestbook and condolences available at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

