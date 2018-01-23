Red Cross reports severe need for blood

Ongoing severe winter weather has more than doubled the number of canceled American Red Cross blood drives and the resulting blood and platelet donation shortfall since earlier this month. The Red Cross now considers the situation critical and is reissuing an urgent call for blood and platelet donors.

There will be a blood drive in Bristol, Feb. 9, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Andrew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1125 Stafford Ave.

In Plainville, Feb. 12, 1 to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 56 Redstone Hill.

In Southington on Jan. 24, 1 to 6 p.m., Elks Club Lodge 1669, 114 Main St., and Jan. 30 from 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Smith’s Medical, 201 West Queen St.

Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.