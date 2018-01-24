Health listings, starting Jan. 26

JAN. 29-FEB. 26

SOUTHINGTON

DEMENTIA AND CAREGIVING SERIES. Mondays, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Strategies and effective communication tips to better understand relate to the individual with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. Participants are asked to attend all sessions. Register. RSVP. 1-877-4AGING, HHC.CenterRSVP@hhchealth.org

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.