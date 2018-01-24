Legislators visit Relic Brewing

State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) and Representative William Petit (R-22) recently visited Relic Brewing of Plainville to see firsthand how the small business makes award-winning beers.

“Relic Brewing is a fascinating operation,” Martin said, according to a press release. “I appreciate Mark Sigman giving Rep. Petit and me a tour of Relic and talking to us about his business needs. As legislators, we need to make certain the laws coming out of Hartford don’t place burdens on small businesses. Connecticut must create an environment that helps entrepreneurs like Mark be successful.”

Located on Whiting Street in Plainville, the small batch brewery was named Best Small Brewery in Connecticut by Food & Wine Magazine. Relic’s Spectral Beast won a silver medal at the 2017 Great International Beer Competition in Providence.

“I appreciated learning more about such a fantastic local business right here in Plainville,” said Petit, reported the Republican press release. “Special thanks to Mark Sigman and his team, who are dedicated not only to producing a quality product, but also to contributing to the success of our local community. I’m proud to continue supporting the efforts of small businesses like Relic Brewing, who are the backbone of our local and state economy, by ensuring pro-business policies, we allow small business owners like Mark to be successful in our state.”

Sen. Martin represents the communities of Bristol, Harwinton, Plainville, Plymouth, and Thomaston.

Rep. Petit serves the communities of Plainville and New Britain.