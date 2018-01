SATURDAY, JAN. 27

PLAINVILLE

THE CONNECTICUT STATE BUTTON SOCIETY ANNUAL WINTER MEETING. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A button club Show and Tell program will follow the button lunch break. All button collectors and friends are welcome to bring and share their artistic button displays. Grace Lutheran Church, 222 Farmington Ave., Route 10, Plainville. Coffee and dessert served. Walk-ins are welcome. www.ConnecticutStateButtonSociety.org