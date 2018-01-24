Miscellaneous listings, starting Jan. 26

SATURDAY, JAN. 27

PLAINVILLE

CLOTHING DRIVE. Benefit for Plainville High School Project Graduation. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bring gently used clothing in bags (not boxes). Wheeler Regional YMCA, 149 Farmington Ave., Plainville. (860) 712-463-3600. Additional drives scheduled for Feb. 24, March 31, April 28.

JANUARY MOVIE, ‘DUNKIRK.’ 1:30 p.m. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Free and open to public. (860) 793-1446.

BRISTOL

WATER AWARENESS EVENT. 10:30 a.m., table displays open. 11 a.m., screening of film “Before the Flood.” Presented by the Pequabuck River Watershed Association. Display tables will be staffed by local environmental organizations. Community discussion following the film. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. Light refreshments. MaryRydingsward@gmail.com, (860) 670-4761.

SOUTHINGTON

RUN RANGER RUN KICK-OFF EVENT. 12 to 4 p.m. A nonprofit event created by military support network GallantFew, Inc., a month long challenge where teams across the world form together to run and raise awareness for veterans transitioning back to civilian life. Kinsmen Brewing Company, 409 Canal St., Milldale.

SUNDAY, JAN. 28

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Held by Social Connections. 11 a.m. Collinsville Trail, Main Street, Collinsville. Take a walk after go to lunch. No charge for walk. (860) 582-8229.

MONDAY, JAN. 29

PLAINVILLE

ADULT COLORING PROGRAM. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Library will supply refreshments, coloring pages, markers, and colored pencils or attendees can bring their own. Drop in. Registration not required. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1446.

THURSDAY, FEB. 1

BRISTOL

BOOKS AND BAGELS. 10:30 a.m. Informal review of new books at the library. Manross Library staff will give the review and have the books available to check out. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790. Coffee, refreshments provided by Friends of the Bristol Public Library.

SOUTHINGTON

LINDA DELUCA OF SOUTHINGTON ART EXHIBIT. “From Place to Place.’ The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, second floor, 34 Hobart St., Southington. www.Southingtonartsandcrafts.com, www.SouthingtonOrchards.org

OTHER

‘DRONES- UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLES.’ 2 p.m. Presented by the Woman’s Club of New Britain. Craig LaPlant will explain the many uses and licensing requirements for drones. He will demonstrate real drones and their operation. The First Church of Christ Congregational, 830 Corbin Ave., New Britain. Tea and cookies served following program. Non-members welcome to attend for small fee.

FRIDAY, FEB. 2

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Amici Italian Grill, 401 West Main St., Avon. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, FEB. 10

OTHER

SINGLES SETBACK AND GAME NIGHT. Held by Singles Social Connections. 7 p.m. Bring your favorite game and an appetizer or snack. Gail’s, 35 Anthony Dr., Bristol. Members, free. Guests, $5. Reservations. (860) 582-8229.

FEB. 13-MARCH 27

BRISTOL

COMMUNITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM CLASS. Tuesdays, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. For those who want to volunteer in the community, during disasters, during emergencies, during weather related event. Once you complete the class, you have the option of joining Bristol CERT, which is trained to provide rapid and safe care for residents to provide support to the city’s emergency personnel in the event of a major incident or large scale disaster. The class is sponsored by FEMA. Fire Station 4, 17 Vincent P. Kelly Rd., Bristol. Register. Seating is limited. Ronrob0413@comcast.net.

FEB. 13-24

PLAINVILLE

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ESCAPE. Sponsored by AARP Chapter 4146. Motor coach to and from New York terminal, 11 day cruise on Norwegian Gem, port charges and taxes, all meals and daily entertainment onboard ship, gratuities for driver and onboard, $50 shore excursion voucher per port/ per stateroom. St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. Inside cabin, $1,379. Oceanview Stateroom, $1,599. Balcony stateroom, $1,849. (860) 747-1732.

SATURDAY, FEB. 23

BRISTOL

THE VILLAGE OF FORESTVILLE: A SIX-PART JOURNEY INTO ITS PAST WITH TOM DICKAU. 1:30 p.m. Multi-media presentation. Dickau is past president of the Bristol Historical Society. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. Light refreshments. (860) 584-7790. BristolLib.com/manross. Free.

APRIL 14-21

PLAINVILLE

TOUR HISTORIC SOUTH, SAVANNAH, GA. AND CHARLESTON, S.C. Sponsored by the Plainville AARP. Trip includes 2.5 hour Historic Trolley Tour, Village Shrimp Boat excursion, eat at Paula Deen’s Creek House Restaurant, visit the Citadel, Charleston Tea Plantation on Wadmawlaw Island, Baltimore Inner Harbor. $1,600 per person. humaia@aol.com

NOW thru JAN. 31

BRISTOL

INTUITIVE COLLAGE SERIES BY LOCAL ARTIST J.M. WOZNIAK. “A Journey Back.” 11 pieces represent artist’s rejuvenation of mind, body, and spirit. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790. BristolLib.com/manrosslibrary

NOW thru JAN. 31

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY AMY AMELIA WHITE OF HADDAM. “Beauty from Ashes.” The Gallery at The Orchards, second floor, The Orchards of Southington, 34 Hobart St., Southington.