Obituaries: Gerhardt Bobroske

Gerhardt Bobroske passed peacefully at Shady Oaks Assisted Living facility on January 23, 2018. He was born the youngest child and only son of Louis and Helen Bobroske on September 20, 1930. He lived a remarkable life in Bristol, CT where he married Beverly Redman, the love of his life. Gerhardt was the Honor Graduate in his Air Force flight school class for the F-80C. After graduation, he soon departed for action and attained Air Force notoriety as an Ace-Fighter pilot in Korea while assigned to the 8th Fighter-Bomber Wing flying the famed F-86/F Sabre Jet out of Seoul. While in Korea, he was both the Table Tennis and Harmonica Champion at his airbase. His harmonica prowess remained with him through his final days at Shady Oaks as he serenaded both the staff and his wife. He earned his Bachelor’s degree (summa cum laude) from the University of Indiana in Meteorology – because, as he told his Grandchildren, “a pilot always needs to understand the weather.” After his Korean War success, he was hired as a pilot for United Airlines, shuttling between Boston and Chicago. Gerhardt’s lengthy career in education started after his wife said she’d prefer he had a career that gave him more time at home to keep his three rambunctious sons in line. Under the G.I. Bill, Gerhardt attained his Master’s degree from the University of Hartford in Counselling. He started teaching at Mary A. Callan elementary school and culminated his career as a mathematics Professor with the Connecticut University system. He retired from teaching in 1985 and continued his life-long hobby as a Certified Master Organic Gardener. He raised three sons, Timothy (Harwinton, CT), Martin (Denver, CO) and Theodore (Easton, CT). He loved watching their families grow all over the world, frequently asking his grandchildren about the math problems they faced and the jobs they worked. He is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly, in over 62 years in marriage. In addition to his sons, he was blessed with three incredible daughters-in-law, Lynne, Susan and Regina and attended multiple graduations for his five grandchildren: Katherine (Cambridge, U.K.), Megan (Denver, CO), Alexander (Washington, DC), Elizabeth (Philadelphia, PA) and Theodore II (Easton, CT). He is also survived by his remaining sister, Eleanor Rinas (Newington, CT) and many nieces and nephews. A wake will be held at O’Brien Funeral Home 24 Lincoln Ave Bristol, CT 06010 on January 27, 2018 from 9:00-11:00 am followed by a Christian memorial service with military honors at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Gerhardt’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com

