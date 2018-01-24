Obituaries: Janet Vidoli DuHaime

Janet Vidoli DuHaime, 86, of Bristol, widow of Eugene J. DuHaime, died on Monday, January 22, 2018 at her home. She lived a life rich with curiosity, creativity, and accomplishment. Janet had an adventurous and joyful childhood in Boston where she developed lifelong friendships. She simply adored her loving father who introduced her to atoms, Einstein, monkeys, and Franklin Park. At age fifteen she met a suave young man from Connecticut, who persistent in his pursuit of her became her rock and husband of 65 years. Janet inspired and encouraged her five children to follow their dreams and strive for the best. She enriched many lives with her artistry and scholarship and was extremely devoted to recording entries daily in her journals. Janet was born in Boston on November 12, 1931 and was a daughter of the late Albert and Alice (Larrow) Vidoli. She leaves a son and daughter-in-law: Clifford and Catherine DuHaime of St. Augustine, FL; four daughters and three sons-in-law: Alesia LeDuc of Terryville, Louise and Mark Leder of Burlington, Sandra and Daniel Gressak of Bristol, and Janine Janaki and Joseph Hoydilla of Middletown; a sister, Lucille Dimond of Cape Cod; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law: Henry Muszynski of Meriden; several nieces and nephews; and 44 years of journals. She was predeceased by three sisters, Jacqueline Sehnert, Barbara Lombardi, and Leona Buckley. Funeral services will be celebrated on Friday (January 26, 2018) at 11 AM at Funk Funeral home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 10 and 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 200, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 (781-237-3800). Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.FunkFuneralhome.com.

