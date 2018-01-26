Obituaries: Elizabeth Bandish

Elizabeth “Betty” (Gorack) Bandish, 78, of Terryville, widow of Robert Matthew Bandish, passed away Thursday January 25, 2018 at Village Green of Bristol.

Betty was born February 24, 1939 in Larksville, PA daughter of the late Vincent and Elizabeth (Arabinick) Gorack. She was a member of St. Casimir Church Terryville. Betty loved hunting and fishing and her many years spent at Twin Lakes.

She leaves her brothers Walter Gorack Sr. and his wife Jeanette of Terryville and David Gorack of Terryville; Betty’s in-laws Joseph Bandish, Barbara Fioravanti, Janice Glowicki and Lucille Listori; several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

A memorial Mass will be held 10:00AM Wednesday January 31, 2018 at St. Casimir Church Terryville. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery Bristol.

“Special thanks to Krystina, Lillia, Kim, Mark and her niece Kim Pearson and all who showered her with love and the best care.”

Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main St. Terryville, CT 06786 or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com