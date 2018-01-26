Obituaries: Faith Bettua

Faith (Scoville) Bettua, 84, of Terryville, wife of Albert T. Bettua, passed away Friday January 26, 2018, at The Pines of Bristol.

Faith was born in Bristol March 8, 1933, daughter of the late Sherman and Bertha (Diamond) Scoville. Faith loved crossword puzzles and her grandchildren.

Besides her husband she leaves, her daughters Cheryl Ericson and her husband Brendan of Terryville and Lynn Soltis and her husband John of Bristol; her sister Dorothy Palin of Bristol; her grandchildren, Connor, Toni, Cameron, Scott and Parker.

A memorial service will be held 7 PM Thursday February 1, 2018, at Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 7 PM before the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com