Obituaries: Jeffrey Amadore

Jeffrey J. Amadore, 49, of Bristol, died suddenly on Tuesday (January 23, 2018) at home. Jeff was born in Bristol on November 28, 1968 and was a son of Rachel (Bard) Amadore of Bristol and the late Aldred R. Amadore. A lifelong Bristol resident, he was a 1986 graduate of Bristol Eastern High School and has worked for Rowley Spring for over 25 years. Jeff enjoyed working around the yard, doing woodcrafts and fishing. He was a huge fan of the Steelers and the Red Sox. In addition to his beloved mother, Jeff is survived by a brother: Joseph Amadore and his wife, Josephine, of Bristol; three sisters: Debra Gallant and husband, Stephen, of Bristol, Sandra Ryan of Bristol, and Nancy Shirvani of New Jersey; aunts and uncles: Theresa and Harry “Shorty” Fitzgerald, and Vinton and Betty Bard; his girlfriend: Michele Ksiazkiewicz; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday (January 29, 2018) at 10 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Ann Church, 215 West St, Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Sunday between 3 and 6 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF), 366 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786 (ARFCT.ORG). Please visit Jeff’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

