Obituaries: Joan Lubelczyk

Joan (Doucette) Lubelczyk, 80, of Bristol, widow of John “Whitey” Lubelczyk, died on Friday (January 26, 2018) at Bristol Hospital after a brief illness.

Joan was born in Madawaska, ME on October 8, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Vital and Jeannette (Chasse) Doucette. A longtime Bristol resident, she served the Bristol Board of Education as a school crossing guard for 27 years and was a parishioner of St. Gregory Church in Bristol. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and bingo and she was know for her painting of pictures and statues.

Joan leaves a son and daughter-in-law: Mark and Renette Lubelczyk of Bristol; a daughter and son-in-law: Lori and Donald Waskowicz of Plainville; two brothers: Claude Doucette of Bristol and Reginald Doucette of Terryville; a sister: Connie Daigle of Bristol; three grandchildren: Ethan Bohn, CS2 Gregory Bohn, US Navy, and Mark R. Lubelczyk; several nieces and nephews; and Sheri Gorner who was like a daughter to her. She was predeceased by a daughter, Lynn Bohn, a brother, Wilfred Doucette, and three sisters, Mildred Lauzon, Geraldine Lyman, and Jeannine Albert.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (January 30, 2018) at 11 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St, Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday between 5 and 7 PM. Please visit Joan’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com