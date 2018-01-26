Police blotter for Jan. 26

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Jossean Crispin, 31, of Bristol was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 10 and charged with injury/risk/impairing morals, sexual assault in the first degree and violation of probation.
- Joshua S. Handing, 26, of Bristol was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 10 and charged with failure to appear 2nd degree and first degree failure to appear.
- Jeremy Julia, 41, of 260 Riverside Ave., Bristol was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 10 and charged with larceny in the fifth degree.
- Shawn Thomas Morytko, 34, of 109 Garfield Rd., Bristol was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 10 and charged with larceny in the sixth degree, breach of peace in the second degree, and assault in the third degree.
- Samantha Depalma, 23, of 9 Steele Rd., Bristol was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 11 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession.
- Jacob Koczur, 38, of 106 Birchwood Terrace, Bristol was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 11 and charged with no insurance, breach of peace in the second degree, coercion, assault in the third degree, and unlawful restraint.
- Jackeline Negron-Gonzalez, 44, of 111 Shawn Dr., Bristol was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 11 and charged with larceny in the sixth degree.
- Seth M. Skonieczny, 31, of 354 Farmington Ave., Bristol was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 11 and charged with operating/towing an unregistered motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession.
- Devonte D. Channer, 23, of 410 Prospect Ave., Hartford was arrested on Friday, Jan. 12 and charged with failure to appear in the second degree, possession of controlled substance or more than one half ounce of cannabis, possession of less than one half ounce of cannabis-type substance (first offense), and no insurance.
- Kasia Kepczynska, 40, of 41 Chathem Lane, Bristol was arrested on Friday, Jan. 12 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive right.
- John Anthony Tacinelli, 42, of 115 Magnolia Ave., Bristol was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 13 and charged with operation while under the influence, unsafe backing, possession of drug paraphernalia more than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of controlled substance or more than one half ounce cannabis, and possession of less than one half ounce of cannabis-type substance (first offense).
- Brianna Marie Manon, 20, of 14 Ebert Rd., Bristol was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 13 and charged with traveling unreasonably fast, operating a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license (first offense), and interfering with an officer.
- Emily Nicole Aviles, 29, of 183 Broad St., New Britain was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 14 and charged with operation while registration or license is suspended or revoked and traveling unreasonably fast.
- Steven T. Belanger, 54, of 22 Milton Rd., Bristol was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 14 and charged with operation while under the influence, failure to drive right, and fail to obey a stop sign.
- Mathis C. McBride, 39, of 63 Admiral St., New Haven was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 14 and charged with larceny in the third degree, possession of controlled substance or more than one half ounce of cannabis.
- Thomas W. Dawkins, 52, of 10 Quaker Lane, Bristol was arrested on Monday, Jan. 15 and charged with traveling unreasonably fast, disobeying order of officer, operation while under the influence, and failure to drive right.
- Gerald Doney, 61, of 61 Knowles Ave., Plantsville was arrested on Monday, Jan. 15 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive right.
- Todd Michael Parent, 21, of 74 Pinebrook Terrace, Bristol was arrested on Monday, Jan. 15 and charged with operation with registration or license suspended or revoked, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension and defective muffler.
- Lanette Richardson, 53, of 8674 Cedar Creek Rdg., Riverdale, Ga., was arrested on Monday, Jan. 15 and charged with larceny in the sixth degree and conspiracy to commit larceny in the sixth degree.
- Jose Manuel Torres, 29, of 76 Pliny St., Hartford was arrested on Monday, Jan. 15 and charged with third degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and second degree unlawful restraint.
- Jean Carlos Gonzalez-Martinez, 25, of 96 Judd St., Bristol was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and charged with criminal trespassing in the first degree and criminal violation of a protective order.
- Melvin W. Grant, 52, of 11 Fourth St., Bristol was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and charged with breach of peace in the second degree and third degree assault.
- Christopher Jones, 22, of 125 Shawn Dr., Bristol was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and charged with disorderly conduct and second degree unlawful restraint.
- Tysen Parks, 26, of 234 Divinity St., Bristol was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and charged with operation or towing of an unregistered motor vehicle, operation with registration or license suspended or revoked, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one half ounce of cannabis.
- Maria Rodriguez, 46, of 296 Summer St., Bristol was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Jose Antonio Torres, 37, of 176 Gridely St., Bristol was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and charged with sale of narcotic substance, sale of narcotic substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance or more than one half ounce cannabis, weapons in motor vehicle, criminal possession of firearm or electronic defense weapon, and possession of weapon on school grounds.
- Danielle F. Gentile, 43, of 9 Barry Rd., Plymouth was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 17 and charged with larceny in the sixth degree.
- Deon Harris, 26, of 105 Abbotsford Ave., West Hartford was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 17 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Kyle Pearson, 20, of 5 Yale Rd., East Hartford was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 17 and charged with disorderly conduct.