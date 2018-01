A public information meeting on State Project No. 17-188– replacement of bridge no. 04480 on Louisiana Avenue over Coppermine Brook in Bristol—will be held Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in Bristol Public Library Meeting Room 1, 5 High St., Bristol.

Residents, business owners, commuters, and other interested individuals are encouraged

to take advantage of this opportunity to learn about and discuss the proposed project.