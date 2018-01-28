Fire report for Jan. 26

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

Jan. 12

193 Tuttle Rd., water or steam leak.

Redstone Hill Road and Birch Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

110 Oakridge Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Maltby Street and Stafford Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

44 Carolina Rd., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other

899 Middle St., alarm system activation, no fire, unintentional.

111 Norwood Rd., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

15 Woodard Dr., water or steam leak.

36 Pratt St., lock-out.

Jan. 13

430 North Main St., assist police or other governmental agecy.

43 Jan Rd., carbon monoxide incident.

170 Enterprise Dr., overpressure rupture from steam, other

56 School St., false alarm or false call, other.

56 School St., false alarm or false call.

Bingham School, 3 North St., sprinkler activation due to malfunction.

121 Lyons Rd., public service.

57 Union St., water problem, other.

15 Roberge Rd., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

86 Kilmartin Ave., chimney or flue fire, confined to chimney or flue.

720 Birch St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

145 Skyridge Rd., arcing , shorted electrical equipment.

73 Park Hill St., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

Jan. 14

220 Ronzo Rd., alarm system sounded due to malfunction. 182 North Main St., lock-out.

182 North Main St., lock-out.

Downs Street and Riverside Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

400 North Main St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

131 Burlington Ave., unauthorized burning.

90 Church Ave., system malfunction, other.

100 Franklin St., sprinkler activation due to malfunction.

Jan. 15

90 Roberts Terrace, service call, other.

295 Redstone Hill Rd., Bristol, smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

140 Fairlawn St., no incident found on arrival at dispatch address.

183 West St., smoke or odor removal.

371 Emmett St., good intent call, other.

Barnes Highway and Lincoln Avenue, combustible/ flammable gas/ liquid condition, other.

160 West Washington St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

266 West St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

175 School St., lock-out.

Jan. 16

14 Dwight St., building fire.

Muzzy Street and Park Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

97 South St., cooking fire, confined to container.

424 Lake Ave., false alarm or false call, other.

220 Surrey Dr., cooking fire, confined to container.

443 Burlington Ave., water evacuation.

895 Matthews St., water or steam leak.

586 Wolcott Rd., smoke or odor removal.

10 Chestnut St., New Britain, cover assignment, standby, moveup.

Jan. 17

35 Bianca Rd., cooking fire, confined to container.

94 Gaylord St., lock-out.

23 Wooding St., smoke or odor removal.

Jan. 18

115 School St., lock-out.

112 Peck Lane, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

228 Prospect St., cooking fire, confined to container.

184 Perkin St., good intent call, other.

42 Stafford Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Peacedale Street and Burlington Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Jan. 19

28 Jewel St., carbon monoxide incident.

Birch Street and Bittersweet Lane, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

1 Pleasant St.