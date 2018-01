Bailey Theresa (Bauchens) Twiggs of Plainville, 81, passed away Thursday, January 25, 2018 at home with her family.

Born 24 January 1937 in East St. Louis, Illinois she moved at an early age to central Connecticut.

She was pre-deceased by her parents Leroy and Tania (Lashenka) Bauchens.

She is survived by her children, Donna Twiggs and David and Tina Twiggs and her grandchildren,

Sarah Lindsay, David Lindsay and Ashley Twiggs. Services will be private.