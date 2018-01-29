Obituaries: Mary L. Fraleigh

Mary L. Fraleigh, 82 of Bristol, passed away on Thursday January 25, 2018 at CT Hospice. She was born on February 16, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY the daughter of the late Joseph and Julia (Gambino) Timpone. Mary, a longtime resident of Bristol, retired from UCONN Medical Center. She is survived by her children and their spouses, JoAnn and Denis Turcotte of Bristol, Donna and Steven Cote of Bristol, Scott and Rosetta Fraleigh of Rocky Hill and Mark and Natalie Timpone of Phoenix, AZ; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Shawn, Ryan, Justin, Nica and Casey; her great-granddaughters Ashley and Isabella and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Peter and Dominic Timpone. Mary’s family would like to thank the staff of Ingraham Manor for the care she received. Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 29, 2018 from 5PM until 7PM. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 9:30 AM from O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol to St. Gregory the Great Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM, followed by a procession to Holy Family Chapel Mausoleum at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to go to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjudes.org). To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Mary’s memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

