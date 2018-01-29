Police arrest 2 Mass. men for attempted murder

Two Massachusetts men were arrested for attempted murder following an incident involving reported gunfire on Pleasant View Avenue on Friday, police reported.

Juan E. Ocasio and Gage M. Sherman, both 20 years old and residing in Massachusetts, were charged by arrest warrant with conspiracy to commit murder and criminal attempt to commit murder. Both are held on $500,000 bond to appear in Bristol Superior Court.

These arrests are in relation to an ongoing case in which several gun shots were fired into an occupied residential dwelling, said police.

Police said in a press release that at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Friday several officers responded to a residence on Pleasant View Ave. on a complaint of shots fired. Investigation showed that several rounds were fired into the front of the residence. However, no one was struck.

Police said small blue-colored car with Massachusetts plates fled the scene.