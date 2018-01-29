Robbery thwarted with baseball bat; Andrews St. resident arrested

Police made an arrest in an attempted robbery of a convenience story on West Washington Street Sunday that was squelched when the clerk threatened the suspect with a baseball bat.

Michael Boney of 89 Andrews St., Bristol was charged with criminal attempt to commit larceny in the sixth degree and robbery in the first degree.

Police reported that on Jan. 28 at 9:51 a.m., officers from the Bristol Police Department Patrol Division responded to Sam’s Food Store, 259 West Washington St., on a report of a robbery.

Police said the officers’ investigation revealed that a lone male suspect entered the store wearing a mask and all black clothing. The suspect displayed a knife and demanded money, said police. The store clerk raised a baseball bat to in response to the suspect’s actions, said police. The suspect responded by fleeing the scene. The store clerk stated that he knew who the suspect was, said police.

Officers developed information to identify Michael Boney as the suspect. The officers went to Boney’s residence. They interviewed him and subsequently arrested him for the robbery.

Boney was held on $75,000 bond.