Chamber offers health and wellness series

The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce announced the first two seminars in a four-part free health and wellness series to be held on Wednesday, March 28 and Wednesday, April 25 from 8 to 9 a.m. at the chamber offices, The Executive Suites at 440 North Main St., Bristol.

Seminar One: New Year’s Resolution 90 Day Check-Up will be held on March 28. Speaker, Elizabeth Hill, Green Heart Living, will provide valuable tools to help celebrate what has worked, get clear on what has gotten in the way, align with your goals, and get excited about how to accomplish your goals.

Seminar Two: The Opioid Epidemic: What Everyone Should Know will be held on April 25. Jesse Mancinone, Best-4-Bristol Coalition will moderate the discussion designed to provide business owners and professionals with a real look into the heart of the opioid issue, along with increased capacity to address it effectively in the workplace.

Seminar Three and Four will be announced soon and will be held on May 23 and June 20 respectively.

The event is sponsored by Bristol Hospital.

Registration is required, and space is limited.

If you would like more information, contact the Chamber at (860) 584-4718, Info@CentralCTChambers.org or online at www.CentralCTChambers.org.