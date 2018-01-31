Dining listings, starting Feb. 2

FRIDAY, FEB. 2

OTHER

FIFTH ANNUAL PARISH OF SAINT MAXIMILIAN KOLBE YOUTH MINISTRY WINE TASTING FUNDRAISER. 6 to 9 p.m. Silent auction. Wine tasting. Appetizers. Live piano music. Basket raffles. Free childcare. The Lyceum, 181 Main St., Terryville. Tickets are $20 each or $100 for a reserved table (maximum 10 people). Available at the Parish Centers, 19 Allen St., Terryville or 19 Electric Ave., Thomaston and Beacon Prescriptions, 241 Main St., Terryville.

SUNDAY, FEB. 11

BRISTOL

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 35 FUNDRAISER BREAKFAST. 8 a.m. to noon. Menu: Eggs (any style), omelete, sausages, ham, pancakes, bread, butter, home fries, orange juices, coffee, tea, milk. Columbus Association Hall, 360 King St., Bristol. $8 per adult, children under 6, free. Tickets available at the door. (860) 690-1516.