Historical society hosts scholarship fundraiser dinner Feb. 15

The Bristol Historical Society’s Annual Scholarship Fundraiser Dinner will be held Thursday, Feb. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Forestville. (Snow date is Feb 22.)

Admission is adults, $20, and children 10 and under, $10.

This event is held as a fundraiser for the BHS Scholarship Fund. The grant is then awarded to a local high school senior that has been chosen from numerous individuals who apply for the Bristol Historical Society grant. The presentation is made at the Annual Dinner which will be held on May 17.

Call (860)583-6309 for tickets or buy them at the door.