Kids listings, starting Feb. 2

SATURDAY, FEB. 3

BRISTOL

TAKE YOUR CHILD TO THE LIBRARY DAY. 10 a.m., American Girl Club featuring the character Addy, with stories, crafts, games, more. 2 p.m., music with Mr. Joe. Free and sponsored by the Bristol School Readiness Council. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

SUNDAY, FEB. 4

BRISTOL

MAKE AND TAKE WATERCOLOR SNOWFLAKE BANNERS. 2 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

MONDAY, FEB. 5

BRISTOL

WINTER-SPRING 2018 STORY TIME. Continuing through April 13. Story time and reading clubs offered every day. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. . Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

FIESTA FAMILY TIME. 5:30 p.m. Stories and songs in Spanish and English. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

NANCY DREW CLUB. 6 p.m. Amateur sleuths are invited to write with invisible ink, solve puzzes, and meet book characters. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

FRIDAY, FEB. 9

BRISTOL

MOMMY SON VALENTINE’S DANCE. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Geared for boys ages 5 to 12 years (but all ages welcome). Positive role models are welcome, not just mom. Music and dancing, activities and crafts. Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center, 255 West St., Bristol. $20 per pair ($5 for additional). Tickets are $5 more at the door. Online ticket sales end at midnight Thursday, Feb. 8. Food and beverages will be for sale. (860) 583-4734.

MARCH 12-MAY 14

SOUTHINGTON

ELEVATION VOLLEYBALL ACADEMY BOYS VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE. Mondays, 6:15 to 8:45 p.m. For ages 7 to 14. There are no residency requirements. First two-weeks emphasize fundaments with game-like training. The final six weeks will be skill-based drills and competitive games. Derynoski Elementary School gymnasium, 240 Main St., Southington. Fee is $105 per child. A completed registration form and payment must be submitted to the Southington Recreation Office. Deadline to register is www.southington.org/boysvolleyball

NOW thru FEB. 28

PLAINVILLE

SPECIAL READING PROGRAMS FOR THE COMMUNITY. “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” is geared toward children ages birth through preschool. Families are invited to pick up a special reading booklet. No keeping track of book titles and reading a book to your child multiple times counts as multiple times. Families receive free book halfway through and a certificate when you’re through. Additionally, “The Reading Without Walls Challenge.” Readers invited to read a book about a topic that don’t know much about or a book in a format you usually don’t read for fun. Challenge card can be picked up by Feb. 28. Plainville Public Library’s Children’s Department, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450. ebajrami@libraryconnection.info

ONGOING

BRISTOL

KIDS FREE MUSIC WORKSHOP AND KID’S OPEN MIKE. Sundays, 2 to 6 p.m. Provided piano, amp, P.A., mikes, drums, organ, music stands. T-Salon Café, 245 Main St., Bristol. (860) 584-0448.

KIDS CLUBS, JR AND SR HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.