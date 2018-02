SUNDAY, FEB. 4

PLAINVILLE

CONNECTICUT ROSE SOCIETY. Meeting begins at 2 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Steve Taylor of Sunny Border Nurseries will present a slide show with examples of formal, cottage, and naturalistic rose gardens and combinations of roses, perennials, shrubs and ground covers that go with each of these landscapes. Plainville Congregational Church, 130 West Main St., Plainville. www.CTRose.org