Miscellaneous listings, starting Feb. 2

FRIDAY, FEB. 2

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Amici Italian Grill, 401 West Main St., Avon. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, FEB. 3

BRISTOL

COLORING CLUB FOR ADULTS. 1 p.m. Creative downtime with relaxing music, good things to each, fellowship, and lots of coloring. Coloring materials provided or bring your own. For adults 18-plus only please. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. No charge. RSVP. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787, ext. 2023.

BOOK SIGNING WITH AUTHOR DAWN LEGER. 1 to 3 p.m. She will sign copies of her Cassie Thrornton Mystery series. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

TUESDAY, FEB. 6

BRISTOL

AFTERNOON MOVIE, ‘GLASS CASTLE.’ 1 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. No charge. RSVP. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787, ext. 2023.

SATURDAY, FEB. 10

OTHER

SINGLES SETBACK AND GAME NIGHT. Held by Singles Social Connections. 7 p.m. Bring your favorite game and an appetizer or snack. Gail’s, 35 Anthony Dr., Bristol. Members, free. Guests, $5. Reservations. (860) 582-8229.

FEB. 13-MARCH 27

BRISTOL

COMMUNITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM CLASS. Tuesdays, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. For those who want to volunteer in the community, during disasters, during emergencies, during weather related event. Once you complete the class, you have the option of joining Bristol CERT, which is trained to provide rapid and safe care for residents to provide support to the city’s emergency personnel in the event of a major incident or large scale disaster. The class is sponsored by FEMA. Fire Station 4, 17 Vincent P. Kelly Rd., Bristol. Register. Seating is limited. Ronrob0413@comcast.net.

THURSDAY, FEB. 15

PLAINVILLE

DODGEBALL TOURNAMENT AND BAKE SALE. 6 p.m. (Snow date Feb. 22). Benefit for Plainville High School Project Graduation. Teams will be made up of six players. $10 entry fee per player. Food and snacks for sale. Non-participant admission is $2. Plainville High School Kegel Gym, Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville. Register your team. iamstevie@hotmail.com, (860) 463-3600.

BRISTOL

MOVIE, ‘BATTLE OF THE SEXES.’ 1 p.m. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. BristolLib.com/manrosslibrary (860) 584-7790.

FRIDAY, FEB. 16

BRISTOL

SINGLES 50S, 60S, 70S DANCE. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. DJ Tasteful Productions. Buffet from 7 to 8p.m. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. Dress casual. Door prizes. Members, $12. Guests, $17. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, FEB. 23

BRISTOL

THE VILLAGE OF FORESTVILLE: A SIX-PART JOURNEY INTO ITS PAST WITH TOM DICKAU. 1:30 p.m. Multi-media presentation. Dickau is past president of the Bristol Historical Society. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. Light refreshments. (860) 584-7790. BristolLib.com/manross. Free.

APRIL 14-21

PLAINVILLE

TOUR HISTORIC SOUTH, SAVANNAH, GA. AND CHARLESTON, S.C. Sponsored by the Plainville AARP. Trip includes 2.5 hour Historic Trolley Tour, Village Shrimp Boat excursion, eat at Paula Deen’s Creek House Restaurant, visit the Citadel, Charleston Tea Plantation on Wadmawlaw Island, Baltimore Inner Harbor. $1,600 per person. humaia@aol.com