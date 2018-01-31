Obituaries: Dorothy K. Sepa

Dorothy K. (Lanzarotta) Sepa, of Bristol, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, January 29, 2018 at Bristol Hospital. She was the wife of the late Gus Lanzarotta and the late Roland Sepa.

Dorothy was born in Bristol the daughter of the late Emanuel and Agnes (Nazarian) Kasparian and was a lifelong city resident. She began working for the City of Bristol Health Department in June 1969. She retired as Director of Personnel for the City of Bristol in May of 1983. Dorothy was a member of St. Joseph Church and was an avid fan of the UConn Women’s Basketball and the New York Yankees.

She leaves her niece and nephews, Kim Kasparian, Kerry and his wife Kim, Kyle and his wife Mary, Armand and Michele Kasparian; grandnephews Jason and his wife Justine and their daughter Alyssa, Jeffrey and his wife Kristen and Craig and his wife Amanda Kasparian and their daughter Ella; special cousins Dennis and Natalie Hartunian and sister-in-law Marjorie Kasparian. Dorothy was predeceased by her brothers Samuel and Armand Kasparian, sister-in-law Barbara Kasparian and by her beloved Jack Russell Terrier, Lucy.

Dorothy’s family wishes to give special thanks to her caregiver Anna and her friends Vinnie, Debbie and Sue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen Street, Bristol. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church. Committal service and interment in West Cemetery, Bristol will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002 (www.fidelco.org). To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Dorothy’s memorial webpage at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.