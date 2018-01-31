Obituaries: Marjolaine Lemieux

Marjolaine (Robidoux) “Marge” Lemieux, 73, of Bristol, died on Monday (January 29, 2018) at John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington. Marge was born in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada on January 16, 1945 and was a daughter of the late Jeremie and Marcelle (Robidas) Robidoux. She was raised in Quebec where she lived until moving to Bristol in 1967.

She did accounting work for various places including Phoenix Mutual, Barr and Nicklas Co., as well as her working as a real estate agent.

She was a member of the former Bristol French Club where she enjoyed going dancing. She also enjoyed watching NASCAR, playing cards. She was an avid tennis player and was instrumental in the establishment of the New England Racquet Club on Chippens Hill. Her opponents on the court include Billie Jean King. She had attended St. Ann Church in Bristol.

Marge leaves a son and daughter-in-law: Richard and Anne Lemieux of Bristol; a daughter and son-in-law: Brigitte and David Bousquet of Harwinton; a brother: Pierre Robidoux of Canada; two sisters: Brigitte and Celine Robidoux of Canada; her four adored granddaughters: Kara Lynne, Jessica, and Kristen Lemieux, and Anna Marie Bousquet; five nieces and two nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (February 3, 2018) at 12 Noon at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday between 6 and 8 PM and on Saturday from 11 AM until the time of the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department, 158 Burlington Rd., Harwinton, CT 06791.