Bristol man charged for vandalizing car at Southington bar

Police charged Joshua Miner, 45, of Bristol with first degree criminal mischief for a vandalism incident in the parking lot of Tavern 42 in Southington.

The incident took place on Jan. 12, 2018. Police determined that Miner vandalized a vehicle that was owned by an employee of Tavern 42. Miner was in a recent dispute with the employee.

Video surveillance of the area was obtained by the investigating officer, and that assisted in solving the case.

Miner was released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Feb. 13.