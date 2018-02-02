Library surveying patrons

During January and February of 2018, the Strategic Planning Committee of the Library Board of Directors is seeking community input about how local residents use and would like to use, the Bristol libraries in the future.

A public survey will be conducted through Feb. 28. Bristol Public Library and Manross Memorial Library serve a population of over 60,000 in the Great Bristol area. The survey offers area residents an important opportunity to share their views and insights on library services, specifically on how and when they use the library, the level of satisfaction with collections, facilities and programs, how library facilities meet their needs, and how they rate customer service and the available technology. The library is also interested in learning how residents view the evolving role of the public library in the community.

The data collected will be instrumental in developing a new Strategic Plan for the libraries to move forward utilizing resources for services that make the maximum impact and dovetail with the broader community’s goals.

The survey is open to all library users and can be completed in less than five minutes. The survey can be accessed online at www.bristollib.com. Paper copies will available at service desks at both library branches.

Strategic Planning Committee Chairman, Tom LaPorte, is urging everyone to take a few minutes to fill out the survey and share their insights, according to a press release. “The survey is a practical tool to help us analyze what vision our patrons have for the future of the library, its betterment and its mission.” The survey is part of the ongoing Strategic Planning process involving the Mayor’s Office, the library director, and the Library Board.

For more information, visit the Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol, or call (860) 584-7787.