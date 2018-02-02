Obituaries: Father Armand R. Quinto

Father Armand R. Quinto, SDB (73) passed into the Lord’s arms on Wednesday, January 31, 2018. He was the son of the late Armand R. Quinto, Sr., and Dorothy Williams Quinto.

He attended St Anthony Grammar School and St Anthony High School in Bristol, CT, graduating in 1962. Following graduation, he entered the seminary of the Salesians of Don Bosco in Newton, NJ, for pre-novitiate training for one year followed by a year in the novitiate also in Newton. He then entered Don Bosco College and graduated in 1968 with a degree in philosophy.

As part of his training for the priesthood, he taught in Archbishop Shaw High School in New Orleans, LA, for three years. He then went to Columbus, OH, to study Theology at the Pontifical College Josephinum and graduating Summa Cum Laude with a Master’s degree in Theology.

He was ordained a priest by Pope Paul VI in Rome, Italy, in 1975 and then had numerous assignments in the Northeast as Pastor and Associate Pastor along with teaching in various high schools run by the Salesians. He has been at the Marion Shrine in Stony Point, NY, for the past six years.

He is survived by his brothers, Ron Quinto of Palm Springs, CA, and his partner Randy Malwitz; Bob Quinto and sister-in-law Carolyn Quinto of Bristol, CT. He leaves four nephews, Sonny, Justin, Michael and Andrew. He also leaves a grand niece, Giana and two grand nephews Brayden and Jake. He was predeceased by a nephew, Dean Quinto.

Family and friends are invited to the Marion Shrine Chapel in Stony Point, NY, for calling hours on Monday, Feb 5, from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m followed by a rosary from 4:30 – 5:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 7:00 p.m. followed by light refreshments.

Burial will be on Tuesday, Feb 6, at 11 AM at St Joseph’s Cemetery in Bristol, CT.