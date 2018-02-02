Obituaries: Michelina D. Pistritto

Michelina “Mickey” D. Pistritto, 91, of Burlington, formerly of Bristol, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, Wednesday afternoon, January 31, 2018. She was the wife of the late Tino Jospeh Pistritto.

Michelina was born on October 1, 1926 in the Comune di Campodipietro in the Province Campobasso, Region of Molise, Italy daughter of the late Michael and Josephine (Panita) DeSantis and came to the U.S. with her family in 1936. She had worked part time for Skinner Chuck Co. in New Britain and at one time was a nanny for the Bayer family. Michelina was a member of St. Gregory the Great Church in Bristol.

She leaves her daughter with whom she resided, Linda Diaz and her husband Dr. Oliver Diaz of Burlington, a son Joseph M. Pistritto and his wife Bonnie of East Haddam; 7 grandchildren, T.J., Mark, Brian, and Shawn Diaz, Nicholas and Crystal Pistritto and Elizabeth Palmer ; great grandchildren Marcus Diaz, Brooklyn Jade Diaz, Scarlett Grace Diaz, Mackenzie Pistritto, Zachery Pistritto, Owen Palmer and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 2 sisters, Rosina D’Amico and Caroline D’Avirro.

Many thanks to all who helped her from Kindle Care and Vita’s Hospice Care.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Saturday, February 10, 2018 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol until leaving for a Mass of Christian Burial which will begin at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. Michelina requested memorial contributions be made t the American Diabetes Association, 2080 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 (www.diabetes.org). To leave an online message of condolence or to share a memory or photo, please visit Michelina’s memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.