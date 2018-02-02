Police blotter for Feb. 2

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Thomas M. Damiano, 26, of 41 Coppermine Rd., Farmington was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 18 and charged with possession of a controlled substance or more than one half ounce of cannabis, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm or electronic defense weapon, and assault with the risk of death.
- Tomek Paluch, 28, of 99 Sunnydale Ave., Bristol was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 18 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Frank J. Rondini, 46, of 27 Willoughby St., Bristol was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 18 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of cannabis-type substance first offense, second degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, second degree breach of peace, second degree stalking, and criminal violation of a protective order.
- David P. Stairs, 29, of 895 Matthews St., Apt. 58, Bristol was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 18 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Lauren Olivia Bailey, 20, of 100 Beechwood Lane, Bristol was arrested on Friday, Jan. 19 and charged with failure to comply with fingerprint request, interfering with an officer, assault on a peace officer, fire marshall or EMS, and criminal attempt of assault on a peace officer, fire marshall or EMS.
- Balach Danish, 23, of 1175 Farmington Ave., apartment 212, Bristol was arrested on Friday, Jan. 19 and charged with second degree breach of peace, criminal violation of a protective order, and second degree threatening.
- Julissa Almonte-Silvestre, 32, of 546 Hill St., Bristol was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 20 and charged with second degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace.
- Alejandra Gabriel-Ascoyo, 27, of 889 Farmington Ave., Apt. 2, Bristol was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 20 and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while registration or license was suspended or revoked, operation while under the influence, restricted turns failed to signal, failure to obey a stop sign, and interfering with an officer.
- Juan Carlos Moreno-Baquero, 42, of 505 Emmett St., Apt. 14, Bristol was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 20 and charged with second degree breach of peace, violation of a protective order, and second degree failure to appear.
- Daniel Morrone, 79, of 546 Hill St., Bristol was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 20 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Donald Edward Nelson, 51, of 57 Kenney St., Bristol was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 21 and charged with three counts of first degree failure to appear and two counts of second degree failure to appear.
- Shawn M. Belden, 29, or 74 Wooding St., Bristol was arrested on Monday, Jan. 22 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Nicole A. Bosse, 31, of 10 Dudley St., Bristol was arrested on Monday, Jan. 22 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Daniel Edward Champagne, 48, of 24 Eastview St., Bristol was arrested on Monday, Jan. 22 and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.
- Donald M. Cote, 63, of 68 Fairfield St., Bristol was arrested on Monday, Jan. 22 and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, no insurance, and interfering with an officer.
- Peter F. Palmieri, 60, of 255 Candlewood Dr., Bristol was arrested on Monday, Jan. 22 and charged with simple trespassing.
- Sharon Burns, 55, of 62 Academy St., Bristol was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 24 and charged with first degree failure to appear.
- Annmarie Brenda Carter, 53, of 120 Vance Dr., Bristol was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 25 and charged with bribing a juror and sixth degree larceny.
- Terri A. Fawcett, 30, of 111 Shawn Dr., Apt. B7, Bristol was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 25 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Joseph Myers, 34, of 111 Shawn Dr., Apt. B7, Bristol was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 25 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Johnathan Michael Thompson, 28, of 19 Jacobs St., Bristol was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 25 and charged with criminal trespassing of the first degree and second degree breach of peace.
- Sylvia Alesandra Hernandes, 23 of 10650 Princeton St., Apt. 2, Jamaica, New York was arrested on Friday, Jan. 26 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Carmela M. Minacci, 31, of 10 Dudley St., Bristol was arrested on Friday, Jan. 26 and charged with simple trespassing.
- Juan Ernesto Ocasio, 19, of 140 Chestnut St., Springfield, Mass., was arrested on Friday, Jan. 26 and charged with having weapons in a motor vehicle.
- Susheila Persaud, 25, of 10650 Princeton St., Apt. 2, Jamaica, New York, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 26 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Gage M. Sherman, 20, of 107 McLagen Dr., Clarksburg, Mass., was arrested on Friday, Jan. 26 and charged with interfering with an officer.
- Andrew Omar El-Massri, 33, of 105 Grassy Hill Rd., Waterbury was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 27 and charged with misuse of plates, having weapons in a motor vehicle, third degree criminal mischief, third degree larceny, first degree criminal troving, and interfering with an officer.
- Antonio Garay, 60, of 169 Jerome Ave., Bristol was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 27 and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and making an improper turn..
- Terese Williams, 37, of 1863 South Main St., apartment 4B, Waterbury was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 27 and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence and failure to drive right.
- Michael Boney, 29, of 89 Andrews St., Bristol was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 28 and charged with criminal attempt of sixth degree larceny and first degree robbery.
- Juan Ernesto Ocasio, 19, of 140 Chestnut St., Springfield, Mass., was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 28 and charged with criminal attempt of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
- Gage M. Sherman, 20, of 107 McLagen Dr., Clarksburg, Mass., was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 28 and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal attempt of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
- Terri Szubka, 47, of 210 Morningside Dr. West., Bristol was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 28 and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence and failure to drive right.