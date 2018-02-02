Stony Creek Brewery coming to Foxwoods

Foxwoods Resort Casino has revealed plans to open Stony Creek Brewery, a fully operational brewpub with an award-winning beer selection.

Set to open in summer 2018 next to the Fox Theater, this brewery will be Stony Creek’s second brewing operation following their flagship Branford, Conn. location. Stony Creek will be two floors, 7,100 square feet and offer seating for over three hundred guests.

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver a true local beer experience to our guests and we have a tremendous in-state partner in Stony Creek Brewery,” said Jason Guyot, Senior Vice President Resort Operations & Development at Foxwoods in a press release from the casino. “Stony Creek Brewery will be a unique, exciting attraction that we believe will be a hit with loyal Foxwoods guests.”

The ground floor will be designed as an ode to Stony Creek’s New England heritage with a spacious beer garden and a brew deck with a view into the brewhouse, giving guests a first-hand look at the beer production process.

The second-floor design includes a full Southern California-themed cocktail bar, a stage for live entertainment and an elevated banquet table overlooking the property. Guests can also lounge in the Pool House, an intimate space with canvas privacy screens, integrated bar counter, and a large HD video screen.

Over the last year we have forged a strong relationship with Foxwoods Resort Casino,” said Stony Creek founder Ed Crowley Sr., according to the press release. “They have shown a genuine belief in the importance of supporting local craft beer. Stony Creek Brewery at Foxwoods will offer the same comforts our guests experience at our Home Brewery in Branford complete with a beer garden, five barrel operating brewing system and second floor beer cocktail lounge. We are creating a truly one of a kind space that will be a premier destination for beer enthusiasts.”

Brewmaster Andy Schwartz will lead the team in charge of beer production and innovation and the brewery will feature multiple high-definition TVs, family-style and communal seating, and a gift shop with promotional items including coasters, shirts and posters.

For more information, visit Foxwoods.com/stony-creek/.