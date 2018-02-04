Fire report for Feb. 2

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

Jan. 19

28 Jewel St., carbon monoxide incident

Birch Street and Bittersweet Lane, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

1 Pleasant St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

1400 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

Cross Street and Redstone Hill Road, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

502 South St., removal of victims from stalled elevator.

Jan. 20

South Street and East Road, dispatched and cancelled en route.

200 Blakeslee St., dispatched and cancelled en route.

80 Knollwood Dr., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

14 Fairfield St., lock-out.

250 Jacobs St., hazardous condition, other.

Jan. 21

233 Redstone Hill Rd., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

90 Burlington Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

46 Eastview St., water problem, other.

69 Wilcox St., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

200 Blakeslee St., carbon monoxide incident.

565 Clark Ave., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

218 West St., cooking fire, confined to container.

Jan. 22

597 Farmington Ave., system malfunction, other.

30 Eastwood Rd., dispatched and cancelled en route.

790 Willis St., no incident found on arrival at dispatch address.

196 South St., smoke or odor removal.

251 Fern Hill Rd., good intent call, other.

41 Peck Lane, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Jan. 23

319 Candlewood Dr., good intent call, other.

17 Oak Bluffs Rd., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

Jan. 24

39 Vantana Dr., alarm system activation, no fire- unintentional.

Clark Avenue and Terryville Road, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

329 Burlington Ave., unauthorized burning.

South Street and Wolcott Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

29 Collier Ave., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

Jan. 25

61 Bellevue Ave., natural vegetation fire, other.

Pine Street and Emmett Street, dispatched and cancelled en route.

47 Perry Rd., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

47 Claire St., fuel burner/ boiler malfunction, fire confined.