Obituaries: Evelyn B. Winiarski

Evelyn B. Winiarski, 80, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Friday February 2, 2018 at Shady Oaks.

Evelyn was born on November 15, 1937 in Providence, RI. She grew up in Pittsfield MA as the daughter of the late Walter and Leonora (Kudwa) Boroniec. She worked for many years as a social worker at the Nursing Care Center of Bristol (now The Pines), and enjoyed 61 years of marriage to her devoted husband Stanley, the love of her life. She was truly loved by her family, and her kindness, optimism, generosity, and selflessness will never be forgotten.

She is survived by her husband Stanley Winiarski of Bristol; her sons and daughters-in-law, David Winiarski of TN, Robert and Deborah Winiarski of Bristol, Richard and Katrina Winiarski of OH and Thomas and Michele Winiarski of Bristol; her grandchildren, Benjamin, Joshua, Alysha, Jonathan, Kaz, Leah, Luke, Lyle and Lucy; her brother Walter Boroniec and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her infant son Roger.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 from 5PM until 7PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 9:30 AM from O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol to St. Gregory the Great Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM, followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Association CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B Southington, CT 06489.