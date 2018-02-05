Obituaries: Kathryn E. Carey

Kathryn E. (Murphy) Carey, 102, of Bristol, widow of John F. Carey, died on Saturday (February 3, 2018) at Southington Care Center. Kathryn was born in Waterbury on March 24, 1915 and was the daughter of the late Dennis and Mary (Gorman) Murphy.

She is survived by two daughters: Kathleen D’Amato of Bristol, and Jean Hughes and husband, Keith, of Indiana; seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant son, John J. Carey, brothers: Edward and Thomas Murphy, sisters: Mary Parker and Eileen Murphy; and son-in-law: Alphonse J. D’Amato.

Mom will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. She had a long and happy life but so longed to be reunited with those she loved in their heavenly home. The family thanks the entire staff of Southington Care Center for their care and love for mom. Special thanks to Millie who cared for her during her entire stay at SCC.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (February 8, 2018) at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Burial will follow in New St. Joseph Cemetery, Waterbury. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Thursday between 9 and 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Southington Care Center Recreation Department, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington, CT 06489. Please visit Kathryn’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com