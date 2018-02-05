Obituaries: Leo E. Barney

Leo E. Barney, “Pepe” 88, of Bristol, husband of the late Joyce (Mills) Barney, passed away peacefully on Thursday (February 1, 2018) at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center. Leo was born in Fairfield, Maine on February 7, 1929 and was the son of the late Alphonse and Lillian (Gilbert) Barney. He was a lifelong resident of Bristol and retired from United Technologies.

Leo enjoyed time he shared with his children and family. Sunday dinner at Leo and Joyce’s was always an open invitation to friends and family, enjoyed by many.

Leo is survived by two sons and three daughters-in-law: Dean Barney of Bristol; Ed and Selena Barney of North Carolina, Sabrina Barney of Bristol, Pam Marquez of New York City; daughter and two sons-in-law: Lisa and Sam Faraclas of Plantsville, Fran Gremmo of Idaho; brother: Roland Barney of Maine; sister: Jackie Chandler of Georgia; thirteen grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Joyce, Leo was predeceased by two daughters: Nancy Gremmo and Rhonda Pagani; son: Joseph Barney; and two brothers: Clarence Barney & Robert Barney.

The Barney family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the staff at Sheriden Woods for taking such wonderful care of Leo, you were his second family.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829

Arlington, VA 22215, or The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, 1 Union Street, Suite 301 Robbinsville, NJ 08691.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Wednesday (February 7, 2018) between 5 PM and 7 PM. A graveside service will be held at State Veteran’s Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, on Thursday (February 8, 2018) followed by Military Honors. Please visit Leo’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com