Friends of the Bristol Public Library award grant

Jodi Papazian has been awarded a $500 grant from The Friends of the Bristol Public Library. The grant will fund a presentation by the Animal Affair Traveling Petting Zoo. As part of the Summer Reading program at the Manross Library, the children will have an opportunity to interact with and learn about a large variety of animals.

The Bristol Public Library website will list the date and time and more information on the program at a later date. The Friends of the Bristol Public Library will provide light refreshments.