Goodwill seeking donations of household items, etc.

Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut announced an urgent need for household items, furniture, small appliances, glassware, and other wares.

“When you donate to Goodwill, your items will go on to be treasured by another family, and you’re actively helping our mission to put people back to work and achieve independence,” said Vickie Volpano, President of Goodwill of Western & Northern Connecticut in a press release. “Right now, our stores are desperately in need of hard goods like dishes, lamps, furniture, flatware, and more. Families all across our community could benefit from affordable home decor. And those sales will go on to support other families in their journey to independence. It’s a cycle of support that starts with your donation.”

Every time you drop off an item at Goodwill, you’re filling a need beyond our own. Sales at Goodwill benefit its job training programs, which last year helped over 2,600 Connecticut residents find work.

Items can be dropped at Goodwill Store #86, 1228 Farmington Ave., Bristol