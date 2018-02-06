Mayor holding open office hours Feb. 14

Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu announced the second Open Office Hours has been scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. in the mayor’s office, on the third floor of City Hall.

The hours will be roudntable format where people can discuss issues and concerns. If it is something best handled in private or one-on-one, an appointment can be made.

The anticipated outcome of these meetings is to provide an open forum for members of the community to bring forth ideas and concerns that they have on city issues.