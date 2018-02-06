Obituaries: James A. Yuskales

James “Jay” A. Yuskales, 60, of Bristol passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 4, 2018.

Jay was born in Bristol on February 27, 1957 a son of Anita (Duval) Yuskales and the late Leonard Yuskales. A lifelong resident, Jay recently worked in tech support for Corbin Russwin division of Assa Abloy in Berlin. Jay lived a proud and independent life enjoying fishing, gardening and making his lawn the envy of the neighborhood.

Besides his mother, Jay leaves his sisters Lee Wolny, Ann Pierce and Gwen Yuskales; brother Paul Yuskales; 5 nephews and nieces and 4 grandnephews and nieces. Jay also leaves his beloved English Bulldog, Windsor.

A celebration of Jay’s life will be held on Saturday, February 10th at 89 Belgian Circle, Bristol from 1 to 4 pm.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Jay’s memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.