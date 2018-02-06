Youth Cabinet will learn about Registrar of Voters office

The February Youth Cabinet meeting, prior to next Tuesday’s city council meeting, will feature discussions with the Registrar of Voters office, which handles all elections and voter registration. Join Democratic Registrar Kevin McCauley, Republican Registrar Sharon Krawiecki and Clerk Jennifer Brunoli as they show you what the office does, how to vote on the new machines, and cast a vote.

Bristol young people, ages 10-18, are invited to be part of the Mayor’s Youth Cabinet. The purpose is to connect young people with their government and also allow them to have input on issues that affect them.

The meetings will be held each month before the City Council Meeting. There are different topics each month, and some guests speakers. The meetings are 45 minutes in length, and members can opt to stay for a part of the City Council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. This is not a series. Young people are free to attend any and all as their schedules allow.

As with all Youth Cabinet events, please be sure to RSVP to accommodate all participants. Please meet in the Mayor’s Office before 6 p.m. Pick up is on the first floor of City Hall, outside of the Registrar’s office.

Please note Nutmeg TV will be taping the Youth Cabinet and airing episodes on their public access station. Participants will be asked to have parent/guardians sign waivers clearing them to be part of the television production. Copies of the releases can be requested in advance by calling the Mayor’s Office at (860)584-6520.