The Children’s Department at the Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., is now holding a bilingual story time for families in the Bristol Community and surrounding communities. All are welcome to attend and learn new songs, new words and have books read in English and Spanish. This free weekly event will take place every Monday night at 5:30 p.m. and every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and no registration is required.

For more information, call (860)584-7787.