Cancelled: Teen found– Police issue Silver Alert for missing teen

Police issued an alert that Samantha Vachon, 17, of Bristol was reported missing.

Police said Vachon is described as a white female, approximately 5’4”, 240 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. On her right forearm is a tattoo of roses/flowers in black and white colored ink.

Vachon was last seen in the Walnut Street area wearing blue sweatpants and a gray hoodie with red lips on the front, said police.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Vachon.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Bristol Police at (860)584-3011.