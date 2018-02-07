Dining listings, starting Feb. 9

SUNDAY, FEB. 11

BRISTOL

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 35 FUNDRAISER BREAKFAST. 8 a.m. to noon. Menu: Eggs (any style), omelet, sausages, ham, pancakes, bread, butter, home fries, orange juices, coffee, tea, milk. Knights of Columbus Association Hall, 360 King St., Bristol. $8 per adult, children under 6, free. Tickets available at the door. (860) 690-1516.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 2 BREAKFAST. Build your own omelets, eggs any style, bacon, sausage, home fries, pancakes, French toast. American Legion Post 2, Hooker Court, Bristol.

THURSDAY, FEB. 15

BRISTOL

THE ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP PASTA DINNER OF THE BRISTOL HISTORICAL SOCIETY. 5 to 7 p.m. Fundraiser for scholarship fund for a grant that will be awarded to a local high school senior. Nuchie’s, 164 Central St., Forestville. $20 for adults. $10 for children 10 and under. Tickets at the door. (860) 583-6309.