Kids listings, starting Feb. 9

FRIDAY, FEB. 9

BRISTOL

MOMMY SON VALENTINE’S DANCE. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Geared for boys ages 5 to 12 years (but all ages welcome). Positive role models are welcome, not just mom. Music and dancing, activities and crafts. Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center, 255 West St., Bristol. $20 per pair ($5 for additional). Tickets are $5 more at the door. Food and beverages will be for sale. (860) 583-4734.

SATURDAY, FEB. 10

BRISTOL

CREATE VALENTINE’S GIFTS FOR YOUR VALENTINE HONEY. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787, ext. 6.

HAPPY HEARTS SCAVENGER HUNT. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Scavenger hunt around the Imagine Nation museum studios using a list of clues. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $10 per person. Imagine Nation members and children under 1 are free. www.ImagineNation.org

STUFFIE AND ME VALENTINE’S DAY TEA. 11 a.m. Children of all ages invited to a tea party. Bring your favorite stuffed friend to enjoy a story, crafts, and games. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. (860) 584-7790, www.BristolLib.com

SUNDAY, FEB. 11

BRISTOL

LAURA INGALLS WILDER DAY. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Decorate log cabins, journey the Western trail, and discover what life was like for a famous author. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787, ext. 6.

MONDAY, FEB. 12

BRISTOL

MESSY MONDAYS PRESCHOOL ART CLUB. 3:30 p.m. Storytime/ art program for children ages 3 to 5. Create art projects using a variety of unconventional materials and methods. Manross Memorial Library,260 Central St., Forestville. Advance registration required. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7790.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 14

BRISTOL

HEALTHY SNACKS. 10 a.m. Miss Lauren from Shop Rite stops by to introduce children to eating health. Learn to make delicious treats. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787, ext. 6.

THURSDAY, FEB. 15

BRISTOL

TWO RIGHT FEET. 10 a.m., “Be A Superhero Day.” What makes a superhero. Superhero accessorizing rhyme where children count money to pay for cape, goggles, the works. Followed by a dramatic and musical reading of “Born to Read” by Judy Sierra. Children engage in a team-building and literacy promoting guessing game. Children get up and danced to the Superhero Boogie. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787, ext. 6.

MARCH 12-MAY 14

SOUTHINGTON

ELEVATION VOLLEYBALL ACADEMY BOYS VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE. Mondays, 6:15 to 8:45 p.m. For ages 7 to 14. There are no residency requirements. First two-weeks emphasize fundaments with game-like training. The final six weeks will be skill-based drills and competitive games. Derynoski Elementary School gymnasium, 240 Main St., Southington. Fee is $105 per child. A completed registration form and payment must be submitted to the Southington Recreation Office. Deadline to register is www.southington.org/boysvolleyball

NOW thru FEB. 28

PLAINVILLE

SPECIAL READING PROGRAMS FOR THE COMMUNITY. “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” is geared toward children ages birth through preschool. Families are invited to pick up a special reading booklet. No keeping track of book titles and reading a book to your child multiple times counts as multiple times. Families receive free book halfway through and a certificate when you’re through. Additionally, “The Reading Without Walls Challenge.” Readers invited to read a book about a topic that don’t know much about or a book in a format you usually don’t read for fun. Challenge card can be picked up by Feb. 28. Plainville Public Library’s Children’s Department, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450. ebajrami@libraryconnection.info

ONGOING

BRISTOL

KIDS FREE MUSIC WORKSHOP AND KID’S OPEN MIKE. Sundays, 2 to 6 p.m. Provided piano, amp, P.A., mikes, drums, organ, music stands. T-Salon Café, 245 Main St., Bristol. (860) 584-0448.

KIDS CLUBS, JR AND SR HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.