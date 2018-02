THURSDAY, FEB. 15

BRISTOL

THE BRISTOL GARDEN CLUB. 10 a.m., business meeting. Noon, speaker Cathy Testa, who will discuss container gardening. Public invited to program. New members welcome. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol.

PLAINVILLE

THE SNAPPY SENIORS. 10 a.m. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.