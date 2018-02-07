Miscellaneous listings, starting Feb. 9

SATURDAY, FEB. 10

OTHER

SINGLES SETBACK AND GAME NIGHT. Held by Singles Social Connections. 7 p.m. Bring your favorite game and an appetizer or snack. Gail’s, 35 Anthony Dr., Bristol. Members, free. Guests, $5. Reservations. (860) 582-8229.

BRISTOL

28TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION MARDI GRAS 2018. 7:30 p.m. to midnight. New Orleans style fun, beads, doubloons, dancing, BYOB, king and queen, masks and costumes. Imagine Nation, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $50 per person, $45 for members. www.TheCarouselMuseum.org

FEB. 13-MARCH 27

BRISTOL

COMMUNITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM CLASS. Tuesdays, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. For those who want to volunteer in the community, during disasters, during emergencies, during weather related event. Once you complete the class, you have the option of joining Bristol CERT, which is trained to provide rapid and safe care for residents to provide support to the city’s emergency personnel in the event of a major incident or large scale disaster. The class is sponsored by FEMA. Fire Station 4, 17 Vincent P. Kelly Rd., Bristol. Register. Seating is limited. Ronrob0413@comcast.net.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 14

BRISTOL

SWEET VALENTINE’S DAY SOCIAL. 1 p.m. Afternoon of socializing, vintage card-making, Valentine’s Day trivia, and a chocolate fountain. Materials provided. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. RSVP. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584—7787, ext. 2023.

PLAINVILLE

ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE. 7 p.m. The Congregational Church of Plainville, 130 West Main St., Plainville. (860) 747-1901, churchoffice@uccplainville.org

THURSDAY, FEB. 15

PLAINVILLE

DODGEBALL TOURNAMENT AND BAKE SALE. 6 p.m. (Snow date Feb. 22). Benefit for Plainville High School Project Graduation. Teams will be made up of six players. $10 entry fee per player. Food and snacks for sale. Non-participant admission is $2. Plainville High School Kegel Gym, Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville. Register your team. iamstevie@hotmail.com, (860) 463-3600.

BRISTOL

MOVIE, ‘BATTLE OF THE SEXES.’ 1 p.m. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. BristolLib.com/manrosslibrary (860) 584-7790.

FRIDAY, FEB. 16

BRISTOL

SINGLES 50S, 60S, 70S DANCE. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. DJ Tasteful Productions. Buffet from 7 to 8p.m. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. Dress casual. Door prizes. Members, $12. Guests, $17. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, FEB. 23

BRISTOL

THE VILLAGE OF FORESTVILLE: A SIX-PART JOURNEY INTO ITS PAST WITH TOM DICKAU. 1:30 p.m. Multi-media presentation. Dickau is past president of the Bristol Historical Society. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. Light refreshments. (860) 584-7790. BristolLib.com/manross. Free.

SUNDAY, FEB. 25

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND TALK. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. Take a Sunday walk and go for lunch afterward. Iron Horse Walkway, Jim Gallagher Way, Simsbury. No charge for walk. (860) 967-1489.

APRIL 14-21

PLAINVILLE

TOUR HISTORIC SOUTH, SAVANNAH, GA. AND CHARLESTON, S.C. Sponsored by the Plainville AARP. Trip includes 2.5 hour Historic Trolley Tour, Village Shrimp Boat excursion, eat at Paula Deen’s Creek House Restaurant, visit the Citadel, Charleston Tea Plantation on Wadmawlaw Island, Baltimore Inner Harbor. $1,600 per person. humaia@aol.com