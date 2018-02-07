Music listings, starting Feb. 9

FRIDAY, FEB. 9

BRISTOL

SPIRIT SHAKER. Bleachers Bar and Grill, 300 Middle St., Bristol.

SATURDAY, FEB. 10

BRISTOL

ELLEN WOLOSHIN. 1 p.m. Pop-torch songs of love and loss. Woloshin has written for artists such as Dionne Warwick, Ben Vereen, and LaToya Jackson. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. RSVP. www.BristolLib.com(860) 584—7787, ext. 2023.

THE BLAMELESS PROJECT. Part of the Cup of Grace Coffeehouse series. 7 p.m. A high energy Christian rock band. Food, fellowship, more. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. Donations welcome. (860) 402-7555, www.gracebaptistct.com

SUNDAY, FEB. 11

SOUTHINGTON

A MARDI GRAS CONCERT FEATURING THE SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL JAZZ BAND. 5 p.m. Concert will be followed by a Pancake Supper at about 6 p.m. Regular, banana, blueberry, and chocolate chip pancakes will be available along with coffee, tea, and juice. Sponsored by the Southington High School Music Department and the First Congregational Board of Music and Arts (BOMA). First Congregational Church of Southington, 37 Main St., Southington. fccsouthington.org. No tickets necessary. Free-will offering. RSVP. office@fccsouthington.org, (860)628-6958.

BRISTOL

THE NUTMEG SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA. 3 p.m. “Warm Winds of Winter.” Woodwind section performs three selections from the double woodwind quintet repertoire. First Church in Farmington, 75 Main St., Farmington. $20 for adults. $10 for students. Available at the door. www.NutmegSymphony.org