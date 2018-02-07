Obituaries: Summer B. Little

Summer B. (Seguin) Little, 39, wife of Jeffrey Little of Bristol, passed away Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at John Dempsey Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 11, 1978 in New Britain and was a daughter of Roger Seguin of Bristol and the late Barbara (LeManquis) Seguin. She worked as a bookkeeper for various businesses in the Bristol area. She was a 1996 graduate of BCHS and Tunxis Community College. She was a lover of animals, especially of her cats and dogs. Besides her husband and father, she leaves her only daughter, Mackenzie Rae Little of Bristol, a sister and brother-in-law, Tiffany Rose and Michael Miller of Talent, Oregon, her grandmother, Josephine B. Seguin of

Bristol, several aunts and uncles and many cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol at 1:00pm. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 10am until the time of the service at 1:00pm. Memorial donations may be made to the National Ataxia Foundation, 600 Highway 169 South, Suite 1725, Minneapolis, MN 55426. Summer’s family invites you to send a condolence message in Summer’s guestbook at WWW.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.COM.